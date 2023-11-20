Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foss takes command of the 729th Transportation Battalion

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Friedberg 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Lt. Col. Roland Foss (left) took command of the 729th Transportation Battalion, 163rd Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command today in a ceremony officiated by the163rd RSG commander, Col. John P. Meyers (right) at Camp Normandy, USAG Bavaria. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Friedberg)

    This work, Foss takes command of the 729th Transportation Battalion, by SSG Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USARC
    #usaeuraf
    #ForwardandReady #serviceandsupport #beallyoucanbe #USAEUR #usarmy #7msc 7th Mission Support Comma

