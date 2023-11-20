Lt. Col. Roland Foss (left) took command of the 729th Transportation Battalion, 163rd Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command today in a ceremony officiated by the163rd RSG commander, Col. John P. Meyers (right) at Camp Normandy, USAG Bavaria. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Friedberg)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 04:40
|Photo ID:
|8133346
|VIRIN:
|231116-A-AL830-2413
|Resolution:
|6254x4168
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Foss takes command of the 729th Transportation Battalion, by SSG Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
