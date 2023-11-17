Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers celebrate Rock of the Marne birthday [Image 1 of 3]

    2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers celebrate Rock of the Marne birthday

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, celebrate the 3rd Infantry Division’s 106th birthday with a Marne birthday physical training competition at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 21, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    This work, 2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers celebrate Rock of the Marne birthday [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

