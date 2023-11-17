Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base

U.S. military aircraft line up on the runway during an elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. Kadena’s ability to rapidly generate U.S. airpower is a vital function of its mission to ensure the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Roth)

Date Taken: 11.21.2023
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP