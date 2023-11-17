Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base

HH-60G Pave Hawks assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron lead an elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. Similar training is routinely conducted at U.S. Air Force bases across Japan and around the globe to ensure U.S. Forces Japan’s readiness to respond to a range of potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Roth)
Date Taken:
11.21.2023
Date Posted:
11.21.2023
Location:
KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
