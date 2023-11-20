Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base [Image 4 of 8]

    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles and U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft are lined up on the runway during an elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. Kadena’s ability to rapidly generate U.S. airpower is a vital function of its mission to ensure the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 03:45
    Photo ID: 8133333
    VIRIN: 231121-F-PW483-1004
    Resolution: 8233x4631
    Size: 15.99 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base
    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base
    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base
    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base
    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base
    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base
    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base
    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Airpower
    Elephant Walk
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT