U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles and U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft are lined up on the runway during an elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. Kadena’s ability to rapidly generate U.S. airpower is a vital function of its mission to ensure the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Roth)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 03:45
|Photo ID:
|8133333
|VIRIN:
|231121-F-PW483-1004
|Resolution:
|8233x4631
|Size:
|15.99 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT