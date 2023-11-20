U.S. military aircraft line up on the runway during an elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. Similar training is routinely conducted at U.S. Air Force bases across Japan and around the globe to ensure U.S. Forces Japan’s readiness to respond to a range of potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 03:45 Photo ID: 8133331 VIRIN: 231121-F-PW483-1007 Resolution: 7399x4162 Size: 14.13 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.