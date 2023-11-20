Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base [Image 2 of 8]

    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. military aircraft line up on the runway during an elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. Similar training is routinely conducted at U.S. Air Force bases across Japan and around the globe to ensure U.S. Forces Japan’s readiness to respond to a range of potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 03:45
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Airpower
    Elephant Walk
    INDOPACOM

