U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles and U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft are lined up on the runway during an elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. The exercise showcased the 18th Wing’s collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 03:45 Photo ID: 8133330 VIRIN: 231121-F-PW483-1005 Resolution: 7717x4341 Size: 15.41 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.