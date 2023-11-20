USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023

231114-N-ED646-4739- U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 14, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) conduct maintenance on an engine gasket aboard the ship, Nov. 14. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

