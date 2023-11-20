Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023 [Image 12 of 18]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    231114-N-ED646-4694- U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 14, 2023) Engineman 2nd Class Bryan Falk, left, and Engineman 1st Class Narius Marclouis conduct maintenance on an engine gasket aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), Nov. 14. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 03:45
    Photo ID: 8133323
    VIRIN: 231113-N-ED646-4694
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 764.63 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Watch Standing Operations
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maintenance Repairs, Nov. 14, 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Engine
    #CARTERHALL
    #BATARG
    #Engineman
    #LSD50
    #C5F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT