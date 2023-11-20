Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Darby demonstrates its Power Projection Platform capabilities [Image 3 of 3]

    Camp Darby demonstrates its Power Projection Platform capabilities

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Chiara Mattirolo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    The Darby Military Community continues to be a power projection platform for the U.S. military in Europe as personnel there recently unloaded equipment from the 101st Airborne Division - Air Assault, at the Livorno port.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
