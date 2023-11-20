Republic of Korea Air Force Senior Airman Kim Si Hungcu, center, 38th Fighter Group military police left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Boyter, 8th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, hold a defensive position during an anti-terrorism response exercise at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 16, 2023. This training is one of many integrated exercises between the 8th SFS and 38th FG military police which are focused on strengthening combined base defense capabilities at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 02:42 Photo ID: 8133284 VIRIN: 231116-F-EZ422-1173 Resolution: 4558x2564 Size: 6.04 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th SFS, ROK Airmen hone combined anti-terrorism response [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.