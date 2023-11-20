Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th SFS, ROK Airmen hone combined anti-terrorism response [Image 5 of 5]

    8th SFS, ROK Airmen hone combined anti-terrorism response

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Republic of Korea Air Force Senior Airman Kim Si Hungcu, center, 38th Fighter Group military police left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Boyter, 8th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, hold a defensive position during an anti-terrorism response exercise at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 16, 2023. This training is one of many integrated exercises between the 8th SFS and 38th FG military police which are focused on strengthening combined base defense capabilities at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

