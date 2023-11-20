8th SFS, ROK Airmen hone combined anti-terrorism response

Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group military police and U.S. Air Force 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders return to a convoy after apprehending oppositional force members during an anti-terrorism response exercise at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 16, 2023. Airmen from both units sharpened combined tactics and techniques within scenarios involving a simulated firefight and apprehension of oppositional forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

