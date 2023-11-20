Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group military police and U.S. Air Force 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders hold a defensive position during an anti-terrorism response exercise at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 16, 2023. The training required the two units to fully integrate and focus on improving combined base defense capabilities at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 02:43 Photo ID: 8133280 VIRIN: 231116-F-EZ422-1082 Resolution: 5711x3800 Size: 12.11 MB Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th SFS, ROK Airmen hone combined anti-terrorism response [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.