Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group military police and U.S. Air Force 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders hold a defensive position during an anti-terrorism response exercise at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 16, 2023. The training required the two units to fully integrate and focus on improving combined base defense capabilities at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 02:43
|Photo ID:
|8133280
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-EZ422-1082
|Resolution:
|5711x3800
|Size:
|12.11 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th SFS, ROK Airmen hone combined anti-terrorism response [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th SFS, ROK Airmen hone combined anti-terrorism response
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT