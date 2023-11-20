Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base [Image 2 of 3]

    Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles taxi on the flightline in support of an elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. The exercise demonstrated Team Kadena's ability to rapidly respond to and generate air combat power to conserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    Elephant Walk
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-Pacom
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

