Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base

Two U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles taxi on the flightline in support of an elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. The exercise demonstrated Team Kadena's ability to rapidly respond to and generate air combat power to conserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

