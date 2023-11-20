U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, taxi on the flightline in support of the elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. Kadena’s ability to rapidly generate U.S. airpower is a vital function of its mission to ensure the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 02:37 Photo ID: 8133277 VIRIN: 231121-F-VM929-1203 Resolution: 5530x3687 Size: 704.84 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airpower Assembled: aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.