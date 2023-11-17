Members of the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team oversee a prescribed burn Nov. 13, 2023, along a drop zone in South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post. Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. Prescribed burns benefit the environment many ways and are one of the tools that can be used on a large scale to improve wild habitat. Natural resources management officials say prescribed burns help set back invasive species, and they burn up their seed banks. Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species. (U.S. Army Photo by Lt. Col. James Ontiveros, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 02:29 Photo ID: 8133271 VIRIN: 231113-A-VA549-3490 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.62 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy prescribed burn team manages mid-November prescribed burn at installation [Image 25 of 25], by LTC James Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.