    Aircraft Assembled: Aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Navy aircraft line up on the runway during an elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. Kadena’s ability to rapidly generate U.S. airpower is a vital function of its mission to ensure the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    Elephant Walk
    USINDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

