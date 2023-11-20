U.S. Air Force and Navy aircraft line up on the runway during an elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. Kadena’s ability to rapidly generate U.S. airpower is a vital function of its mission to ensure the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 01:13 Photo ID: 8133178 VIRIN: 231121-F-TF632-1077 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.06 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft Assembled: Aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.