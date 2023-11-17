U.S. Air Force and Navy aircraft line up on the runway during an elephant walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023. Similar training is routinely conducted at U.S. Air Force bases across Japan and around the globe to ensure Airmen’s readiness to respond to a range of potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 01:13 Photo ID: 8133177 VIRIN: 231121-F-TF632-1021 Resolution: 5052x3361 Size: 2.64 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft Assembled: Aircraft line the runway at Kadena Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.