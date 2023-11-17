Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready set go: Tour de Flightline [Image 4 of 8]

    Ready set go: Tour de Flightline

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Cyclists race down the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan flightline during the first Tour De Flightline Nov. 19, 2023. The Tour De Flightline is one of many community relations and athletic events held on base, and it marked the first time a competition or athletic event was held on the runway. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Austin)

    Cycling
    Flightline
    Race

