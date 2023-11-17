The 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company: a dining experience for the holidays at Muleskinner Warrior Restaurant

Sgt. Jorge Mercado and Sgt. Zuheily Torres, both culinary specialists from 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, work together to create one of the many cornucopias that will be displayed during the Thanksgiving meal at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Date Taken: 11.20.2023
Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US