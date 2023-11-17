Sgt. Jorge Mercado and Sgt. Zuheily Torres, both culinary specialists from 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, work together to create one of the many cornucopias that will be displayed during the Thanksgiving meal at Fort Bliss, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 23:46
|Photo ID:
|8132943
|VIRIN:
|231120-A-DG300-9047
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company: A Dining Experience for the Holidays at Muleskinner Warrior Restaurant [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company: A Dining Experience for the Holidays at Muleskinner Warrior Restaurant
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT