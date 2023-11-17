Pfc. Hiroshi Hawkins, a culinary specialist assigned to the 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, skillfully decorates a detailed cake with icing in preparation for the Thanksgiving meal at the Muleskinner Warrior Restaurant, Fort Bliss, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 23:54
|Photo ID:
|8132942
|VIRIN:
|231120-A-DG300-5857
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
The 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company: A Dining Experience for the Holidays at Muleskinner Warrior Restaurant
