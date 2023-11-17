The Battalion Commander Lt. Col Mario Rosario and the 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company Commander Capt. Braxton Wimbish work together to hang one of the company emblems to display in the Muleskinner Warrior Restaurant at Fort Bliss, Texas.
The 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company: A Dining Experience for the Holidays at Muleskinner Warrior Restaurant
