    The 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company: A Dining Experience for the Holidays at Muleskinner Warrior Restaurant [Image 5 of 8]

    The 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company: A Dining Experience for the Holidays at Muleskinner Warrior Restaurant

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Armored Division

    The Battalion Commander Lt. Col Mario Rosario and the 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company Commander Capt. Braxton Wimbish work together to hang one of the company emblems to display in the Muleskinner Warrior Restaurant at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 23:52
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
