153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company soldiers work together to carefully paint one of the columns of the Muleskinner Warrior Restaurant to improve the aesthetics of the Dining Facility at Fort Bliss, Texas.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 23:47 Photo ID: 8132939 VIRIN: 231120-A-DG300-8370 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.09 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company: A Dining Experience for the Holidays at Muleskinner Warrior Restaurant [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.