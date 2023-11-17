Coast Guard oversees transfer of fire-damaged vessels and debris from harbor to disposition lot in Lahaina, Hawaii

A vessel disposition lot holds fire-damaged vessels and debris removed from the harbor, Nov. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, contracted Global Diving and Salvage to conduct salvage and recovery operations at Lahaina Harbor in support of Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

