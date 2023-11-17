YPG hosts MCAS-Yuma command team visit

Col. Jared Stone (second from left), who recently assumed command of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, got an opportunity to learn more about the extensive testing capabilities of Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) during a tour of the post on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Accompanied by Sgt. Major Jason Davey (right), the tour consisted of stops and several sites and facilities, with Stone saying he was able to speak with several subject matter experts who had impressed him a great deal. Here, Combat Systems Branch Chief Marco Nixen (left) briefs the pair as YPG Commander Col. John Nelson looks on.

