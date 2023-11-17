Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YPG hosts MCAS-Yuma command team visit

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by James Gilbert 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Col. Jared Stone (second from left), who recently assumed command of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, got an opportunity to learn more about the extensive testing capabilities of Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) during a tour of the post on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Accompanied by Sgt. Major Jason Davey (right), the tour consisted of stops and several sites and facilities, with Stone saying he was able to speak with several subject matter experts who had impressed him a great deal. Here, Combat Systems Branch Chief Marco Nixen (left) briefs the pair as YPG Commander Col. John Nelson looks on.

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

