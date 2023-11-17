Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command monitors, responds to MPOG11015 incident [Image 1 of 2]

    Unified Command monitors, responds to MPOG11015 incident

    LA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Clean Gulf Associates 95-foot fast response vessel samples crude oil recovered approximately 4 miles southeast off South Pass Louisiana, Nov. 17, 2023. A Unified Command composed of the Coast Guard, Main Pass Oil Gathering Company, LLC, and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office is coordinating measures to assess, contain and mitigate the impact of the spill. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Clean Gulf Associates)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 17:17
    Photo ID: 8132446
    VIRIN: 231117-G-G0108-2000
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: LA, US
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    MPOG11015
    Clean Gulf Associates

