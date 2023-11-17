Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    377 ABW commander speaks at Airmen of Note concert [Image 4 of 4]

    377 ABW commander speaks at Airmen of Note concert

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Grant Langford, Airmen of Note saxophonist, performs a solo during an Airmen of Note concert at Kiva Auditorium, N.M., Nov. 17, 2023. The Airmen of Note band honors those who have served and connects the Air Force to communities around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 17:07
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Jazz Ensemble
    Air Force Band
    Concert
    Airmen of Note
    377 ABW
    Team Kirtland

