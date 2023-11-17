Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    377 ABW commander speaks at Airmen of Note concert [Image 2 of 4]

    377 ABW commander speaks at Airmen of Note concert

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander, gives the opening remarks at an Airmen of Note band performance at Kiva Auditorium, N.M., Nov. 17, 2023. During the performance, the band would perform famous jazz pieces from various eras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 17:07
    Photo ID: 8132435
    VIRIN: 231117-F-TV976-1061
    Resolution: 6849x4566
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377 ABW commander speaks at Airmen of Note concert [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    377 ABW commander speaks at Airmen of Note concert
    377 ABW commander speaks at Airmen of Note concert
    377 ABW commander speaks at Airmen of Note concert
    377 ABW commander speaks at Airmen of Note concert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jazz Ensemble
    Air Force Band
    Concert
    Airmen of Note
    377 ABW
    Team Kirtland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT