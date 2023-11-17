Tech. Sgt. Clara Campbell, Airmen of Note vocalist, sings during an Airmen of Note Concert at Kiva Auditorium, N.M., Nov. 17, 2023. The Airmen of Note band honors those who have served and connects the Air Force to communities around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 17:07 Photo ID: 8132434 VIRIN: 231117-F-TV976-1446 Resolution: 3843x5765 Size: 7.24 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 377 ABW commander speaks at Airmen of Note concert [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.