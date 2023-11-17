Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron prepares for a pre-flight inspection at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 11, 2023. The exercises tested the 23rd Wing’s ability to generate airpower airpower at austere locations while combating degraded communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

