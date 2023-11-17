Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability [Image 3 of 3]

    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron prepares for a pre-flight inspection at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 11, 2023. The exercises tested the 23rd Wing’s ability to generate airpower airpower at austere locations while combating degraded communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 8132419
    VIRIN: 231113-F-HU126-1054
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.57 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT