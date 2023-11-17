U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft rest on the flight line at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 11, 2023. The A-10C Thunderbolt II fulfills its mission by providing effective and precise close-air support for a wide range of essential operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
This work, Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
