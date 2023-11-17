Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability [Image 2 of 3]

    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft rest on the flight line at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 11, 2023. The A-10C Thunderbolt II fulfills its mission by providing effective and precise close-air support for a wide range of essential operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 8132418
    VIRIN: 231113-F-HU126-1036
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.31 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT