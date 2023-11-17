Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability [Image 1 of 3]

    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Gabrielle Shipley, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 11, 2023. During Mosaic Tiger 24-1, Airmen from Moody practiced rapidly employing air assets in contested and dispersed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 8132417
    VIRIN: 231113-F-HU126-1024
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.47 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1 ends with refined deployment capability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT