    SECDEF Visit to Kyiv, Ukraine [Image 12 of 13]

    SECDEF Visit to Kyiv, Ukraine

    KYIV, UKRAINE

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commander, U.S. European Comm meet with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and his staff during Austins visit to Kyiv, Nov. 20, 2023. Austin met with Ukrainian leaders and reinforced the staunch support of the United States for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression, while also discussing a long-term vision for Ukraine's future force.  (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visit to Kyiv, Ukraine [Image 13 of 13], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Russia
    Ukraine
    Kyiv
    secdefaustin
    Umerov
    Zelenskyy

