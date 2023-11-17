Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Dickman Keynote at Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023 [Image 5 of 6]

    Dr. Dickman Keynote at Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    Dr. Kimberly Dickman, U.S. Air Force Academy’s Center for Character and Leadership Development assistant professor, delivers her keynote address during the 55th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Convention, Nov. 11, 2023, in Grapevine, Texas. This year’s conference featured ten keynote speakers and 20 seminars centering on forging mobility warriors that effectively project the Joint Force and America’s lethality. Additionally, 70 industry partners proposed 89 solutions to AMC leadership, aiming to advance mobility capabilities and eliminate mobility gaps.

    This work, Dr. Dickman Keynote at Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

