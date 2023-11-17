Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Sustainment Brigade Holds Turkey Bowl 2023 [Image 7 of 7]

    3rd Sustainment Brigade Holds Turkey Bowl 2023

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Soldier with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, prepares to throw his bowling ball down the lane during a Turkey Bowl event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2023. Teams of four competed throughout the morning until a victor was announced. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc Elisha Hall)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 15:24
    Photo ID: 8132238
    VIRIN: 231120-A-QP205-1007
    This work, 3rd Sustainment Brigade Holds Turkey Bowl 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    bowling
    bowl
    bowling alley
    3ID

