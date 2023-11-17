Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command volunteers turn out for ASBP Blood Drive [Image 1 of 4]

    Recruit Training Command volunteers turn out for ASBP Blood Drive

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Staff and recruits at Recruit Training Command (RTC) donate blood as part of the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) Nov. 15. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 13:58
    Photo ID: 8131992
    VIRIN: 231115-N-KL637-1013
    Resolution: 6764x4831
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command volunteers turn out for ASBP Blood Drive [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training Command volunteers turn out for ASBP Blood Drive
    Recruit Training Command volunteers turn out for ASBP Blood Drive
    Recruit Training Command volunteers turn out for ASBP Blood Drive
    Recruit Training Command volunteers turn out for ASBP Blood Drive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Recruit Training Command volunteers turn out for ASBP Blood Drive

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Division Commanders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT