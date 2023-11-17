Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service [Image 12 of 14]

    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service

    LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. David W. Allvin, the 23rd Chief of Staff of the Air Force, addresses service members, veterans and their families during the Washington Commanders Salute to Service game, FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland, Nov. 19, 2023. All 32 NFL teams pay tribute to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families, as part of the Salute to Service campaign in the month of November. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 14:12
    Photo ID: 8131977
    VIRIN: 231119-A-VX744-6823
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: LANDOVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service
    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service
    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service
    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service
    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service
    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service
    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service
    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service
    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service
    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service
    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service
    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service
    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service
    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    Maryland
    Landover
    David Allvin
    Salute to Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT