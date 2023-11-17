Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service [Image 11 of 14]

    DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service

    LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, vice chief, National Guard Bureau, shakes hands with with a group of Air Force recruits during the Washington Commanders Salute to Service game, FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland, Nov. 19, 2023. All 32 NFL teams pay tribute to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families, as part of the Salute to Service campaign in the month of November. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 14:12
    Photo ID: 8131976
    VIRIN: 231119-Z-VX744-1820
    Resolution: 5758x3839
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: LANDOVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD senior leaders participate in Salute to Service [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Maryland
    vice chief
    Landover
    Salute to Service
    Marc Sasseville

