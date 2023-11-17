Mr. Randy McNally, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Education Services Officer, introduces Sgt. 1st Class Kenyatta Bell S4 noncommissioned officer in charge, Allied Forces North Battalion, the service member speaker, during the USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration, at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Casteau, Belgium, Oct. 05, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 10:43
|Photo ID:
|8131489
|VIRIN:
|231005-A-BD610-1012
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.81 MB
|Location:
|SHAPE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration [Image 9 of 9], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
