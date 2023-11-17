Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration [Image 1 of 9]

    USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration

    SHAPE, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Johnson, Allied Forces North Battalion, delivers a speech as the keynote speaker, during the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Graduation Celebration, at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Casteau, Belgium, Oct. 05, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 10:43
    Photo ID: 8131484
    VIRIN: 231005-A-BD610-1017
    Resolution: 3647x5470
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: SHAPE, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration [Image 9 of 9], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration
    USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration
    USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration
    USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration
    USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration
    USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration
    USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration
    USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration
    USAG Benelux Graduation Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DODEA
    SHAPE
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT