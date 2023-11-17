USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the U.S. Air and Space Force, addresses Airmen at the base theater on RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 14, 2023. Miller held an all call to address 48th Medical Group Airmen to discuss future plans at the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

