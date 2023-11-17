Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath [Image 7 of 7]

    USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the U.S. Air and Space Force, addresses Airmen at the base theater on RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 14, 2023. Miller held an all call to address 48th Medical Group Airmen to discuss future plans at the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 10:34
    VIRIN: 231114-F-YU294-1143
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    RAF Lakenheath
    United States Air Force
    USAF

