Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath [Image 6 of 7]

    USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Medical Enlisted Force Chief, coins Senior Airman Brandon LaChance, 48th Surgical Operations Squadron surgical technician, for excellence at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 14, 2023. Miller spoke about enhancing medical support for joint military leaders by making it easier to move patients quickly, enhancing how medical supplies are managed, and stepping up global health partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 10:34
    Photo ID: 8131436
    VIRIN: 231114-F-UJ371-1710
    Resolution: 4840x3220
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath
    USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath
    USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath
    USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath
    USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath
    USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath
    USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    United States Air Force
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT