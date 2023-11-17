U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Medical Enlisted Force Chief, coins Senior Airman Brandon LaChance, 48th Surgical Operations Squadron surgical technician, for excellence at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 14, 2023. Miller spoke about enhancing medical support for joint military leaders by making it easier to move patients quickly, enhancing how medical supplies are managed, and stepping up global health partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 10:34 Photo ID: 8131436 VIRIN: 231114-F-UJ371-1710 Resolution: 4840x3220 Size: 2.08 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.