    USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath [Image 5 of 7]

    USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, addresses a group of Airmen at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 14, 2023. Miller visited the Liberty Wing to discuss partnership strengthening opportunities with our host nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    RAF Lakenheath
    United States Air Force
    USAF

