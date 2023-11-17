USAF, USSF Surgeon General visits RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, discusses interoperability with RAF Major General Tim Hodgetts, U.K. Surgeon General, at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 14, 2023. Miller visited the Liberty Wing to discuss partnership strengthening opportunities with our host nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

