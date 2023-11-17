Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    407th AFSB Civilian makes big impact supporting Soldiers over career [Image 4 of 4]

    407th AFSB Civilian makes big impact supporting Soldiers over career

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Casandra Smith, management support analyst and Army veteran, 407th Army Field Support Brigade, Fort Cavazos, Texas, prepares to hand out cupcakes to Soldiers and others while previously deployed in her 35-year career. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 10:18
    Photo ID: 8131389
    VIRIN: 231120-A-GN656-8522
    Resolution: 592x909
    Size: 138.69 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 407th AFSB Civilian makes big impact supporting Soldiers over career [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    407th AFSB Civilian makes big impact supporting Soldiers over career
    407th AFSB Civilian makes big impact supporting Soldiers over career
    407th AFSB Civilian makes big impact supporting Soldiers over career
    407th AFSB Civilian makes big impact supporting Soldiers over career

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    407th AFSB Civilian makes big impact supporting Soldiers over career

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    support
    Army values
    407th AFSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT