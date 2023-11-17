Community supported readiness

Dr. Phil Snyder, a dentist with Mercy Health, conducts a dental examination on Senior Airman Torben Hinrichsen, a stockpile management specialist with the 910th Maintenance Squadron, on Nov. 4, 2023, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Dentists from the community came to the installation to help enhance Airman readiness by enabling increased numbers to meet dental requirements. Service members are required to have their teeth checked annually to remain deployment-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023