    Community supported readiness [Image 1 of 3]

    Community supported readiness

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Phil Snyder, a dentist with Mercy Health, conducts a dental examination on Senior Airman Torben Hinrichsen, a stockpile management specialist with the 910th Maintenance Squadron, on Nov. 4, 2023, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Dentists from the community came to the installation to help enhance Airman readiness by enabling increased numbers to meet dental requirements. Service members are required to have their teeth checked annually to remain deployment-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

