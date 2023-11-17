Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force, German forces partner to transport satellite reconnaissance [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Air Force, German forces partner to transport satellite reconnaissance

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron and Travis Air Force Base, California, load satellites onto a Lockheed C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 16, 2023. These satellites are equipped with high-resolution radar systems, which will provide the U.S. military with worldwide information under all-weather conditions at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 08:20
    Photo ID: 8131126
    VIRIN: 231116-F-EX065-1330
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force, German forces partner to transport satellite reconnaissance [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force, German forces partner to transport satellite reconnaissance
    U.S. Air Force, German forces partner to transport satellite reconnaissance
    U.S. Air Force, German forces partner to transport satellite reconnaissance
    U.S. Air Force, German forces partner to transport satellite reconnaissance
    U.S. Air Force, German forces partner to transport satellite reconnaissance
    U.S. Air Force, German forces partner to transport satellite reconnaissance
    U.S. Air Force, German forces partner to transport satellite reconnaissance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    721stAPS
    TeamRamstein
    GlobalGateway
    22ndAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT