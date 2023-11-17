U.S. Air Force, German forces partner to transport satellite reconnaissance

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron and Travis Air Force Base, California, load satellites onto a Lockheed C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 16, 2023. These satellites are equipped with high-resolution radar systems, which will provide the U.S. military with worldwide information under all-weather conditions at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
