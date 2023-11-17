U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron and Travis Air Force Base, California, load satellites onto a Lockheed C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 16, 2023. These satellites are equipped with high-resolution radar systems, which will provide the U.S. military with worldwide information under all-weather conditions at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 08:20 Photo ID: 8131126 VIRIN: 231116-F-EX065-1330 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.89 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force, German forces partner to transport satellite reconnaissance [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.