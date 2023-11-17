Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community members honor fallen during German Remembrance Day at Fort Drum POW Cemetery [Image 4 of 4]

    Community members honor fallen during German Remembrance Day at Fort Drum POW Cemetery

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Retired Lt. Col. Barbara Eddy, Watertown German-American Club president, and Maj. Caleb Gaasch, 10th Mountain Division Artillery intelligence officer, salute the fallen during the annual German Remembrance Day wreath-laying ceremony Nov. 19 at the Fort Drum Prisoner of War Cemetery. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    This work, Community members honor fallen during German Remembrance Day at Fort Drum POW Cemetery [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum POW Cemetery
    German Remembrance Day

