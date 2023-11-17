Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is [Image 13 of 18]

    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Dozens of wheeled vehicle mechanics (91B) keep tactical vehicles operational at the District of Columbia National Guard’s Combined Support Maintenance Shop at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB), Oct. 21, 2023. Four maintenance shops ensure mechanics are technically sound in maintenance and recovery to fulfill mission requirements. Vehicles include Medium Tactical Vehicles (MTV), Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV), High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV), and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles (M-ATV). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 08:32
    Photo ID: 8131119
    VIRIN: 231021-F-PL327-4769
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is
    'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    'Keeping vehicles &lsquo;Fully Mission Capable&rsquo; (FMC) no matter where it is

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wheeled vehicle mechanic
    Combined Support Maintenance Shop
    DCNG
    Capital Guardians
    Surface Equipment Maintenance Facilities (SEMF)
    operational vehicles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT