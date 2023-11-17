Sgt. Benjamin Pryse, bugler with the 10th Mountain Division Band, performs Taps during the annual German Remembrance Day wreath-laying ceremony Nov. 19 at the Fort Drum Prisoner of War Cemetery. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.1805
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 08:12
|Photo ID:
|8131116
|VIRIN:
|231119-A-XX986-1003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.78 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community members honor fallen during German Remembrance Day at Fort Drum POW Cemetery [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community members honor fallen during German Remembrance Day at Fort Drum POW Cemetery
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT